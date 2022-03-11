The Brooklyn Nets got one over James Harden when they defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 129-100 last night.

It was one of the highlight games of the night in the NBA, James Harden’s 76ers against his former team, the Brooklyn Nets. On the court for 29 minutes Harden was contained by his former side, “the beard” only had 11 points with 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

For the Nets, Kevin Durant was electric with 25 points and 14 rebounds, Seth Curry bagged 24 points, and Kyrie Irving had 22 points. The win has the Nets at 34-33 and in eighth place this season, while the Sixers are 40-25 in third in the East.

During the game one NBA legend did little to contain how he felt James Harden performs during big games and that was Charles Barkley. Here is what Sir. Charles had to say regarding Harden’s big game performances.

Charles Barkley on James Harden’s performance against the Nets

“I tell you what’s starting to scare me – James Harden. Listen, he’s had a reputation for fading in big games. He’s done nothing tonight to make us forget that,” Barkley stated during half-time of the game.

Harden himself echoed that the game against the Nets could serve a bigger purpose down the road, “We got our @$$ kicked. And since I’ve been here, everything has been sweet and we’ve been winning games. And so tonight was good for us and we get an opportunity to come down to reality, watch film and continue to get better.”

Up next for the 76ers is the Orlando Magic on Sunday, while for the Nets they take on the New York Knicks also on Sunday for NYC bragging rights.