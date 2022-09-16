Kyrie Irving took to Instagram to share a video about Alex Jones and his conspiracy theory of a ‘New World Order’

Kyrie Irving wasn’t thinking about Hulk Hogan and WCW’s mega stable the NWO, no, the Brooklyn Nets star who once stated that the Earth was flat was sharing a video of Alex Jones and his conspiracy theory that the world is ruled by a secret society.

Only 11 days before media day, the Nets star who missed many games last season for not vaccinating against COVID-19, playing only 29 games, took to Instagram to share a story that featured a video of Alex Jones from 2002 talking about the New World Order.

Irving titled his story as “Alex Jones tried to warn us” and in the video the disgraced Jones ranted about a “tyrannical organization calling itself the New World Order pushing for worldwide government, a cashless society, total and complete tyranny. By centralizing and socializing health care, the state becomes God basically with your health, and then by releasing diseases and viruses and plagues upon us, we then basically get shoved into their system where human beings are absolutely worthless."

Who is Alex Jones?

Alex Jones is a conspiracy theorist who was ordered to pay $49.3 million in damages for spreading lies about the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Jones is a far-right radio show host who has made a number of ludicrous claims and statements including claiming that the Robert Rodriguez film Machete would cause an uprising within the Hispanic community.

Despite being a seven-time NBA All-Star, Kyrie Irving’s career is now being remembered for his stance on Covid-19, claiming the Earth was flat, and strange social media posts which feature late singer Michael Jackson claiming that history books are ‘lying’.

Amazingly despite all of this chicanery, Irving is vice president for the National Basketball Players Association.