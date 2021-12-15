Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers face each other on Thursday, at Barclays Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Brooklyn Nets will clash off with Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 205th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Philadelphia 76ers are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 118 direct duels to this day, while the Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in 86 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on October 22, 2021, and it ended in a 114-109 win for the Nets at home in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Storylines

Brooklyn Nets have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won four times and lost once (WWWLW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Philadelphia 76ers have been doing worse, winning three times in their last five games. In addition, they have suffered two losses (LWLWW).

The Nets currently sit in on top of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.714. While the 76ers are placed five positions below, in sixth place of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.536.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 30, 1976, and it ended in a 104-80 win for the Philadelphia side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, to be played on Thursday, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as NBA TV in the United States.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup. However, judging by the Nets' recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.

* Odds via FanDuel