Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic face each other on Friday at Barclays Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Brooklyn Nets will meet with Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game.

This will be their 122nd regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Orlando Magic are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 67 direct duels to this day, while Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in 54 matches so far.

The last time they clashed was on November 10, 2021, and it ended in a 123-90 win for the Nets away in the previous 2020-21 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2021-2022 NBA season.

Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 19, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic: Storylines

Brooklyn Nets have been off to a decent start to the new NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have four victories and one loss (WLWWW). Meanwhile, Orlando Magic have been in disappointing form recently, winning two times in their last five matches. In addition, they have suffered three defeats in the remaining three games (WLLLW).

The Nets are currently sitting in second place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.688. While the Magic are placed way below them, at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.267.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 4, 1989, and it ended in a 111-106 win for the Nets.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic, to be played on Friday, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, will be broadcast on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic matchup. However, judging by the Nets' recent form, we can expect them to win at home.