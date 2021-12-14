New York Knicks play against Golden State Warriors for an East vs West Conference game of the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season in the US

New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors are ready to play in an East vs West Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on December 14, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). The visitors know how to win against anyone on the road. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The New York Knicks have a negative record in the Eastern Conference of 12-15 overall but with a recent bad streak of three straight losses against the Pacers, Raptors and Bucks. The Knicks have won just one game in December.

Golden State Warriors won another game on the road after their first loss in December on the road to the 76ers. This will be the third game of a round of five games on the road against teams from the Eastern Conference.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The Knicks lost six of the last seven games, the only recent win coming against the San Antonio Spurs on the road 121-109. Following that victory the Knicks lost two games of a series on the road to Pacers 102-122 and Raptors 87-90, including another recent loss to defending champion Milwaukee Bucks 97-112. The Knicks had started the 2021-22 NBA season well with five losses and one win, two winning streaks, but since November 1 the team has not been the same. Obi Toppin and RJ Barret will not be available for this game against the Warriors as they were both placed in the league's health and safety protocols.

Golden State Warriors are playing solid basketball this season without Klay Thompson, but they are anxiously waiting for Klay to return to play on the court with the team. The Warriors won a recent game against the Indiana Pacers 102-100 on the road, but it wasn't the team's best game on the road as Stephen Curry was the only player to score 26 points and the other players were below average. Most of the Warriors' losses this season have been on the road, most recently against the 76ers, the rest against Suns and Hornets.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This game of the East vs West Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV, and other options available to watch the game in the US are TNT, Watch TNT, TNTdrama.com, TNT App, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions And Odds

New York Knicks are underdogs at home with +3.5 ATS and +145 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a negative record at home with 5-9, the team has not won a home game since November 23. Golden State Warriors are favorites with -3.5 points to cover and -165 moneyline. The totals are offered at 211.5. The best pick for this NBA game is: Golden State Warriors -3.5.



FanDuel New York Knicks +3.5 / +145 Totals 211.5 Golden State Warriors -3.5 / -165

* Odds via FanDuel.