Charles Barkley was thinking about retirement because of the current situation for 'Inside the NBA'.

Charles Barkley was a star in the NBA playing for teams such as the Detroit Pistons, the Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets. Then, after his retirement, he became a legend as TV analyst.

Barkley has been part of an extraordinary crew for Inside the NBA alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson. However, that brilliant tenure is at risk because TNT couldn’t secure the league’s broadcasting rights for the next decade in a fight lost against NBC and Amazon.

That’s why thousands of fans are still wondering what will happen with Charles Barkley. Chuck has been the greatest icon in recent years and a shocking final decision about his future could be on the horizon.

Will Charles Barkley retire from TV?

According to a report from Andrew Marchand, Charles Barkley won’t retire from TV even if the future of ‘Inside the NBA’ is currently in jeopardy. Great news for his fans.

“TNT is not putting ‘Out Of Business’ signs on its Atlanta studios. Barkley told The Athletic that his contract is for 10 years and $210 million. TNT, with or without the NBA, is determined to figure out a way to utilize him and not let him go elsewhere.”

What will happen to Inside the NBA?

The Wall Street Journal also pointed out that TNT will make an effort to keep the entire crew together on screen. “TNT could rebrand Inside the NBA studio show to a broader show covering all of sports.”

In fact, through an official statement, Charles Barkley confirmed all those rumors of joining another network are false. He will stay with TNT.

“I love my TNT Sports family. My #1 priority has been and always will be our people and keeping everyone together for as long as possible. We have the most amazing people, and they are the best at what they do. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with them both on the shows we currently have and new ones we develop together in the future. This is the only place for me. I’m going to give my all as we keep them entertained for years to come.”