The New England Patriots are tied for the second-worst record in the NFL this season. Sitting on 2-8 after ten weeks, the chances of winning the AFC East Division are close to zero, and the playoffs are pretty much out of reach by now.

Normally, rebuilding teams go through these kinds of situations, and it’s expected; there’s actually nothing wrong with that. The real issue here is that the Patriots weren’t supposed to be rebuilding right now. They were supposed to have their QB1 for the future already.

However, with Mac Jones’ regression and his reportedly complicated relationship with HC Bill Belichick, it seems like it’s just a matter of time before they move on from the Alabama product. The only question is whether that’s going to happen this season or in the off-season.

Notably, not even Jones knows whether he’s going to be back on the field when the Patriots return from their BYE week. Apparently, Coach Belichick has yet to make — or announce — a decision about it.

Mac Jones Unsure About Role

“No. We haven’t talked about that,” Jones said on the Jones and Mego Show, per NBC Sports. “Really, just, today we watched the game film, and kind of talked about the plans for the bye week. We have practice tomorrow. Just see how it goes there and the bye week is a great time to work on things that you can do better so, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Belichick benched Jones after a crucial interception late in the game vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Backup QB Bailey Zappe took over, but he didn’t fare much better, yet he’s still in the mix to start on Week 12:

“Um. I really am not focusing on that and really just focusing on things I can control and focused on that,” Jones said. “I’ve always done that. I really need to improve, obviously, and that’s what I’m going to focus on. I think everyone’s frustrated, and I am, too. There are a lot of things that I wish I could do better. I know I’m going to put the work in to do it.”

Belichick Is Radio Silent

Bill Belichick has never been too candid with his answers to the media, and this won’t be the exception to that rule. When asked about whether Jones or Zappe would start vs. the New York Giants, the legendary coach was as tight-lipped and blunt as usual:

“Look, I made the decision [to bench him], that’s what it was,” Belichick bluntly responded. “We’ll deal with next week, next week.”

The Patriots released Zappe in the offseason and made it clear that they didn’t see him as a legit competition to Jones for the starting job. Now, they could either choose to start him and just give up on the season and Jones or let the former first-round pick audition to get another job at some point in the future.

What is clear is that Jones will no longer be there next season.