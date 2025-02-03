Not LeBron James or Stephen Curry: NFL, Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes names his favorite NBA player

The never-ending debate over the greatest quarterback in NFL history has plenty of contenders, and Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is certainly one of them. As he prepares to lead his team toward another Super Bowl run, Mahomes was asked about his favorite NBA player—and surprisingly, neither LeBron James nor Stephen Curry made the cut.

With his focus locked on Sunday’s crucial matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes still took a moment to discuss various U.S. sports, including the NBA, MLB, and NCAA. When asked about his favorite active player in the NBA, he didn’t hesitate.

“Currently, Luka Doncic,” Mahomes said, delivering his answer without a second thought. Despite LeBron and Curry’s legendary status, the Chiefs quarterback made it clear where his preference lies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His response quickly went viral on social media, coming just before the shocking trade that sent Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. The timing fueled speculation, especially as the Chiefs posted the video almost immediately after the trade news broke.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors.

Advertisement

Curious moment: Mahomes’ reaction to Doncic trade

The blockbuster trade between the Lakers and Mavericks caught everyone off guard—including the players involved. There was no prior speculation or reports leading up to the deal; it simply became official out of nowhere. As a result, the move stunned fans and analysts alike, with no one expecting such a shake-up last weekend.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Bills star Josh Allen opens up a week after loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

When Mahomes was asked about the trade by the Chiefs’ communications department, he was just as surprised as everyone else. Unaware of any potential deal, Mahomes reacted in real-time after learning that Doncic was heading to the Lakers. “Y’all got to chill,” Mahomes wrote in response on social media.

Advertisement

The Chiefs’ official X (formerly Twitter) account quickly replied, jokingly acknowledging the unexpected nature of the post: “Never scheduling a post again.” The exchange not only highlighted Mahomes’ unfiltered reaction but also reinforced the fact that the Chiefs’ star quarterback is a devoted Mavericks fan.

Mahomes and the Chiefs arrive in New Orleans

Shifting the focus to football, Mahomes and the Chiefs have officially arrived in New Orleans, where they will compete in Super Bowl LIX next Sunday. With determined expressions and their sights set on the biggest game of the year, the reigning champions are gearing up for another title defense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Chiefs will have nearly their entire roster available as they look to secure a third consecutive Super Bowl championship. However, standing in their way is a Philadelphia Eagles team hungry for revenge after last year’s defeat. With everything on the line, both teams are set to leave it all on the field in a battle for NFL supremacy.