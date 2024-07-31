Not only LeBron James and Anthony Davis: Lakers trust in another duo to fight for NBA title

While LeBron James and Anthony Davis remain the undisputed stars of the team, the health and performance of two key players on the team could be determining factors in the Los Angeles Lakers’ title aspirations.

Despite trade rumors and calls to make bigger moves, the Lakers have decided to keep their current core and rely on internal development. The franchise believes that with a healthy version of some players, along with the promising additions of Jalen Hood-Schifino and Max Christie, they can form a more well-rounded and competitive team.

By keeping this group together, the Lakers can focus on improving cohesion and execution on the court. In addition, continuity allows players to develop a better understanding of the game system and the strengths and weaknesses of their teammates.

Who are the players that the Lakers expect to strengthen the team?

The Los Angeles Lakers are pinning their hopes on the full recovery of Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent for next season. Both Vanderbilt and Vincent suffered significant injuries last season, limiting their participation and impacting the team’s performance.

Jarred Vanderbilt #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Toyota Center on March 15, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Vanderbilt, known for his defensive versatility and energy, missed a significant portion of the season due to knee injuries. For his part, Vincent, a promising point guard, also faced physical problems that kept him off the courts for long periods.

The importance of Vanderbilt and Vincent’s health

If the Lakers want to compete at the highest level, they need Vanderbilt and Vincent to be at 100% of their capabilities. Vanderbilt can bring a solid defense and physical game that perfectly complements the style of play of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Meanwhile, Vincent can provide good ball handling and a reliable outside shot, which would add depth to the team’s backcourt.

Gabe Vincent #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Honda Center on October 11, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Continuity is the key to success in the Lakers

The Lakers have decided to bet on continuity instead of making drastic changes in the roster. The team believes that the chemistry and experience that LeBron, Davis, Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, Vanderbilt, and Rui Hachimura have developed are valuable and can be the foundation for building a winning team.

Teams like the Celtics and Nuggets have shown that continuity can lead to sustained success. By keeping their core together for several years, these teams have built dynasties and made it to the NBA Finals consistently.

The Lakers hope to follow the same path. By investing in the development of their young talents and maintaining a strong core, they believe they can build a team capable of competing for the championship for years to come.