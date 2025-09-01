Not Wembanyama: Two-time NBA champion names the key player for Spurs in the upcoming season

The San Antonio Spurs, despite a roster brimming with potential, had a lackluster 2024-25 season. However, with the infusion of new talent and Victor Wembanyama back to full fitness post-injury, the team is hopeful to be contenders. Considering this, a two-time NBA champion has spotlighted an under-the-radar player who could be the surprise element for the franchise in the upcoming season with head coach Mitch Johnson.

“One of my keys to the Spurs‘ success is Devin Vassell. I think he’s underrated. He’s sneaky and super athletic on both ends of the floor. He’s just got to stay healthy, stay on the floor… When people look at their roster, they forget about him. He’s like a really good player. So I think he gives them like a really good third scoring option that can go off and be that X-factor when they need it,” Matt Bonner said, via SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Although Devin Vassell did not emerge as the Spurs’ most outstanding player, his performance last season was solid. In 64 games, he averaged 16.3 points and contributed 4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Injuries, however, hindered him from playing a more prominent role. Despite this, if he can maintain his physical rhythm, he could become crucial to the team, as his versatility could be invaluable for a squad brimming with young talent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spurs bank on Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox duo to change their offense

Even if both players shared some court time last season, injuries limited their opportunities to develop into a formidable offensive duo. As a result, head coach Mitch Johnson is optimistic that the blend of Victor Wembanyama’s versatile skill set and De’Aaron Fox’s seasoned experience will elevate them to contender status once again.

Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox of the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA.

Advertisement

In the 2024-25 season, Victor played only 46 games but impressed with his scoring, averaging 24.3 points and 11 rebounds per game. Despite his standout performance, he often appeared isolated on offense. Fox’s presence could change this, yet their ability to create plays together remains questionable. Neither Wembanyama nor De’Aaron is known for elite passing, and with playmaker Chris Paul leaving the franchise, their creative synergy faces a stern test.

Advertisement

see also Former NBA champion ranks Spurs star Victor Wembanyama behind surprising rising star

Will Dylan Harper have a protagonist role in his rookie season in Mitch Johnson’s roster?

Dylan Harper, a top NBA prospect alongside Cooper Flagg, enters his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs amidst high expectations. While fans anticipate a leading role for him, De’Aaron Fox’s presence may test his aspirations.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, Harper may have opportunities in a creative role, fulfilling a key need in the roster and earning more playing team. From now, he is expected to secure a rotation spot, akin to Flagg’s predicted role with the Mavericks.