Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics will face each other at the Paycom Center this Monday, March 21 at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

There are only a few games left for the season to end, and for the Oklahoma City Thunder to complete the plan they have drawn up this season: stay as low as possible to be able to access good choices in the next NBA Draft. The incredible thing is that, despite his 20-50 record, he still has a mathematical chance of qualifying for the Play-in.

In the case of the Boston Celtics, they are on a two-game winning streak, which allows them to be fourth in the Eastern Conference with very little difference over the second and third (the 76ers and Bucks, respectively). In the absence of a few games to complete the regular phase, the Celtics will try to finish as high as possible.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Monday, March 21, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Live Stream: FuboTV

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The game that the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics will play this Monday, March 21 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Paycom Center will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on November 20, and at that time it was a 111-105 victory for the Celtics.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics to be played this Monday, March 21, at the Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports OK, NBC Sports Boston.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet announced their rivals, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, it is more than clear that the Boston Celtics will be chosen as favorites for this game.

