TheLos Angeles Lakers finished the season on a high note. Despite being swept by the Denver Nuggets, they were just one step away from the NBA Finals, which was unthinkable at the beginning of the season.

Rob Pelinka did a great job of moving some pieces, and coach Darvin Ham found a lineup that worked. However, not everyone was a fan of his coaching, including Patrick Beverley.

That’s why the former Lakers guard — who was traded midseason — took a big shot at his coach, stating that he didn’t choose the right lineup and even blaming him for the narrative against Russell Westbrook.

Patrick Beverley Calls Out Darvin Ham

“I know we played Phoenix Suns in Vegas, we started that way, and we was up by 23 points,” Beverley said. “Talking about one of the teams that was just left in the Western Conference [playoffs], and all they guys played. But we didn’t go that way. Coach had different ideas. We started Lonnie Walker, and AD got hurt. One plus one is two.”

“I love Lonnie,” Beverley said. “But I like Lonnie, on that team when we had, [as] a sixth man. Come in and be exactly who you are. And then all the beef about Russell, maybe none of that happens.”

Lakers fans were disrespectful and ungrateful to Westbrook from day one, and it was uncalled for. Then again, he had already gotten on their nerves long before Ham’s arrival, and one should always take Beverley’s words with a grain of salt.