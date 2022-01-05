New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors face each other on Friday at Smoothie King Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

New Orleans Pelicans will clash off with Golden State Warriors at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 8:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 66th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Golden State Warriors are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 42 direct duels to this day, while the New Orleans Pelicans have celebrated a triumph in 23 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on November 5, 2021, and it ended in a 126-85 win for the Warriors away in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 7, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

New Orleans Pelicans have been in a bad form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won only once and lost four times. (LLLWL). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Golden State Warriors have been doing much better, winning four times in their last five games. In addition, they have suffered one loss (WWLWW).

The Pelicans currently sit in 14th place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.342. While the Warriors are placed 13 positions above them, on top of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.806.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 8, 2002, and it ended in a 110-104 win for the New Orleans side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors matchup. However, judging by the Warriors' recent form, we can expect them to win on the road.

