Philadelphia 76ers play against Golden State Warriors today for an East vs West Conference game of the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors are ready to play an East vs West Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, today, December 11, 2021, at 8:30 PM (ET). The home team is ready to put their defensive strategy to the test. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The 76ers lost the first of a two-game small round at home to the Utah Jazz 96-118 just after winning three straight games on an on-the-road tour. After this game against GSW the team travels to Memphis to play against the Grizzlies.

Golden State Warriors are about to start a five-game road series after closing another series but at home with good numbers. The Warriors recently won against the Portland Trail Blazers 104-94.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

Philadelphia 76ers have a positive record with 14 wins and 12 losses, they have made a great effort to open December with a positive record of 3-2 after closing November with a negative record of 8 losses and 7 wins. The 76ers' last long series was on the road, they won three of four games, the only loss was against the Boston Celtics 87-88. After that loss the 76ers won three consecutive games to reap the second winning streak of the season which ended with a recent loss at home to the Utah Jazz 96-118. The 76ers are scoring an average of 106.7 points per game, and the team's defense is allowing 106.4 points per game.

Golden State Warriors closed out a four-game round at home with good numbers, three wins and one loss against the San Antonio Spurs 107-112. The last two games of that round at home were recent wins against the Orlando Magic 126-95 and the Portland Trail Blazers 104-94. The Warriors' home record for the past 10 games is 9-1. They played a game against the 76ers on November 24, the Warriors won 116-96 at home with 41 rebounds, 7 steals, 61.9% effective field goal. The Warriors are scoring an average of 113.2 points per game as the third-best offense of the season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This game of the East vs West Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV, and other options available to watch the game in the US are ABC, ABC App, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions And Odds

Philadelphia 76ers are underdogs at home with +1.5 ATS at FanDuel, they have a good home record so the team's offense is not enough to stop the visitors. Golden State Warriors are favorites by -1.5 points to cover. The totals is offered at 214.5 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Golden State Warriors -1.5.



FanDuel Philadelphia 76ers +1.5 Totals 214.5 Golden State Warriors -1.5

* Odds via FanDuel.