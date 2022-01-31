Phoenix Suns will face Brooklyn Nets at the Footprint Center this Tuesday, February 1. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets will face each other at the Footprint Center this Tuesday, February 1, at 10:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Phoenix Suns seem to be unstoppable. Their consecutive games win streak is now 10, and at the moment they are the only team whose number of losses remains in single digits. They are the absolute leaders of the Western Conference and have the best win/loss balance in the entire NBA. Of course, the Suns want to continue to preserve and improve these impressive statistics.

On the other side will be the Brooklyn Nets, who had a great start leading the Eastern Conference for quite some time. They are currently sixth, and with a streak of four consecutive losses. It is urgent for the Nets to get out of this bad moment since the Hornets are just one win away from them (although with three more losses), so if they continue to lose, they could leave the Playoff zone to enter the Play-in.

Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The game that the Phoenix Suns will play against Brooklyn Nets this Tuesday, February 1 at 8:30 PM (ET) at the Footprint Center, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on November 27, on that occasion it was a victory for Suns by 113-107.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Tuesday, February 1, at the Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona; will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT, YES.

Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites yet, but they likely will in the next few hours. However, right now it seems hard to imagine the Suns losing a game, so it's almost a certainty that they will be the favorites.

