Phoenix Suns will have their first opportunity to close down this series against New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center for Game 6 of the 2022 NBA First Round Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game.
Phoenix Suns have struggled against the New Orleans Pelicans through the entire First Round Playoffs series. Even in Game 5, Pelicans fought against the odds, however their defense wasn't as effective as in Game 4. Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges cameback strong with an stellar performance. Paul pulled up 22 points and 11 assists while Bridges led the offensive line by pulling up 31 points and gave an excellent defensive performance with 4 blocks for a 112-97 win.
On the other hand, Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 22 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists but the Suns' defensive line was so aggressive that he couldn't get to the rim as expected. Jonas Valanciunas pulled off 17 points with 14 rebounds while CJ McCollum registered 21 points with 8 rebounds and 5 assists but the night took off for the Suns after their 8-point lead in the first quarter that lasted all night long.
Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Match Information
Date: Thrusday, April 28, 2022.
Time: 7:30 PM (ET)
Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Time by States in the US
ET: 7:30 PM
CT: 6:30 PM
MT: 5:30 PM
PT: 4:30 PM
Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Storylines
Pelicans went against the odds to force this series to a Game 6, the young team managed by Willie Green made the impossible. Although this might come to an end on Thrusday, the Pelicans have prove themselves to others and the Suns will have to play as hard as they did in Game 5. In the last game's 4th quarter, the defensive line was unbreakable, Mikal Bridges went off to pulled up 31 points alongside Chris Paul who registered 22 points with 11 assists. These two superstars had to make an stellar performance to win, that's how hard was to play against Pelicans. Now the series will shift back to New Orleans and it might help the Pelicans to have the home-court advantage.
Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: How to watch in the US
The 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 6 between Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans to be played on Thursday April 28, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans will be broadcast on TNT in the United States. The Suns are leading 3-2 this NBA Playoffs game series.
Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction and Odds
Suns are leading 3-2 this NBA Playoffs series. Pelicans will have to push harder in New Orleans if they want to force a Game 7. The favorites are Phoenix Suns with -125 odds, while New Orleans Pelicans have +105 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 213.5 points for Game 6 of this First Round playoff series.
