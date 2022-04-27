Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans will play Game 6 of the First Round in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 6 in the US

Phoenix Suns will have their first opportunity to close down this series against New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center for Game 6 of the 2022 NBA First Round Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month)

Phoenix Suns have struggled against the New Orleans Pelicans through the entire First Round Playoffs series. Even in Game 5, Pelicans fought against the odds, however their defense wasn't as effective as in Game 4. Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges cameback strong with an stellar performance. Paul pulled up 22 points and 11 assists while Bridges led the offensive line by pulling up 31 points and gave an excellent defensive performance with 4 blocks for a 112-97 win.

On the other hand, Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 22 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists but the Suns' defensive line was so aggressive that he couldn't get to the rim as expected. Jonas Valanciunas pulled off 17 points with 14 rebounds while CJ McCollum registered 21 points with 8 rebounds and 5 assists but the night took off for the Suns after their 8-point lead in the first quarter that lasted all night long.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Match Information

Date: Thrusday, April 28, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Live Stream: Sling TV (50% off your first month)