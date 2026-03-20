Why are Cade Cunningham and Stephen Curry not playing tonight, Mar. 20, in Pistons vs Warriors at Little Caesars Arena?

Cade Cunningham is officially out tonight for the Detroit Pistons due to a collapsed lung, ruling the Eastern Conference’s MVP contender unavailable for Friday’s game at Little Caesars Arena.

On the other sideline, Stephen Curry is also out for Golden State Warriors with a lingering right knee injury, meaning the team will be without their franchise centerpiece in Detroit.

The coinciding absences of the NBA‘s two biggest stars reshape tonight’s matchup into one defined by depth and role players — and raise big questions about each club’s playoff positioning.

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What happened to Cade Cunningham?

Cade Cunningham is out after being diagnosed with a collapsed lung (pneumothorax), a medical condition that will sideline the Detroit Pistons star guard for at least two weeks, according to official team reports.

Cade Cunningham looks on in the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

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His absence stems from an injury sustained during gameplay that caused a left lung pneumothorax. While it’s considered a “mild” collapsed lung, the condition still requires careful monitoring, rest and follow‑up evaluations by medical staff.

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For one of the elite two‑way threats and a legitimate MVP candidate this season, missing time is a significant blow to Detroit’s rhythm and offensive firepower. The Pistons plan to re‑evaluate his condition after the initial two‑week period.

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What happened to Stephen Curry?

Stephen Curry is currently sidelined with a persistent right knee issue, specifically patellofemoral pain syndrome, and has missed a long stretch of games for the Golden State Warriors.

The injury dates back to January 30, 2026, when he left a game early after aggravating his knee against the Pistons. Tests revealed inflammation and bone bruising around the kneecap area, and the star guard has been managed carefully ever since to avoid long‑term damage.

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Injured Stephen Curry stands on the side of the court in 2026 (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Over the past several weeks he’s missed more than 15 straight games, as the Warriors have opted to hold him out while the knee responds to treatment and rehabilitation.

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Their medical staff has been monitoring his progress closely; he’s begun on‑court work and light play, but the team has consistently deferred a return until swelling and discomfort are fully under control.

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When will they play again?

Cade Cunningham is expected to be sidelined at least two weeks from March 19, with a re‑evaluation scheduled. Given Detroit’s regular‑season schedule, that timeline suggests a possible mid‑April return if his recovery stays on track.

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Stephen Curry does not yet have a firm return date, but current indications from Warriors sources suggest cautious optimism that he could resume playing later in March or early April as he continues rehabilitation.

Golden State’s staff has repeatedly stated that he will be re‑evaluated in coming weeks before any decision on game availability is made, meaning Curry’s return hinges on continued progress and symptom management.

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