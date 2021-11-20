Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers face each other tonight at Little Caesars Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Detroit Pistons will meet with Los Angeles Lakers at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 6:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game.

This will be their 343rd regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Los Angeles Lakers are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 208 direct duels to this day, while Detroit Pistons have celebrated a triumph in 134 matches so far.

The last time they clashed was on February 6, 2021, and it ended in a 135-129 win for the Lakers at home in the previous 2020-21 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2021-2022 NBA season.

Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

Detroit Pistons have been off to a bad start to the new NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have two victories and three losses (LWLWL). Meanwhile, Los Angeles Lakers have been in disappointing form recently, winning only one time in their last five matches. In addition, they have suffered four defeats in the remaining four games (LLLWL).

The Pistons are currently sitting in 14th place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.267. While the Lakers are placed five positions above them, in ninth place of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.471.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 4, 1989, and it ended in a 111-106 win for the Nets.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers, to be played on Sunday, at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, will be broadcast on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers matchup. However, judging by the Pistons' recent form, we can expect them to win at home.