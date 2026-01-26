Eagles learn strong coaching candidates have turned down offers to join Nick Sirianni in 2026

Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles have work to do ahead of the 2026 NFL season. After parting ways with first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, the Eagles are staring at a big void. Based on the latest news, the vacant job in Philadelphia won’t be filled anytime soon.

The year after hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy and putting up incredible numbers on offense, the Eagles saw their offensive unit hit a wall throughout the NFL season. As that regular-season trend carried into the postseason—and Philadelphia was knocked out in the first round at home by the San Francisco 49ers—the Eagles decided to fire Patullo. Now, the offensive coordinator job is up for grabs in the City of Brotherly Love. But someone has yet to be appointed.

As reported by Dianna Russini, Chicago Bears OC Declan Doyle and LSU Tigers OC Charlie Weis Jr. have both turned themselves down from consideration to join Sirianni’s staff in the 2026 NFL season.

Instead, both offensive coaches will stay with their current teams. Doyle will remain alongside Ben Johnson in Chicago, while Weis Jr. will stay alongside Lane Kiffin, as he embarks in his first year in Baton Rouge.

Declan Doyle OC of the Chicago Bears

Eagles have trouble finding new OC

With the likes of Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jalen Hurts, the Eagles should have no trouble finding an offensive guru willing to take the job. There are some concerns about tension within the locker room, but the raw talent on the field should be enough to outweigh that noise. However, after an insider confirmed that two candidates have shut the door on Philadelphia, it seems the Eagles are facing a tougher task than expected.

Fan favorite is off the board

After fans called for Patullo to be fired all season long—enduring a seemingly endless loop of three-and-outs on offense—they finally had their wish fulfilled, but only when it was too late.

Soon after Patullo packed his bags, the consensus fan-favorite candidate to replace him was former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, whose creativity on offense might be second to none in the NFL. McDaniel showed he wasn’t quite suited to lead an entire team in Miami, but as an offensive coordinator, he could be as good as any.

However, before Philadelphia could deep-dive into its pursuit of McDaniel, the Los Angeles Chargers chimed in and have now confirmed that McDaniel will be their offensive coordinator in 2026.

