Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other at the Moda Center this Saturday, February 5, at 10:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Milwaukee Bucks are still in search of leadership in the Eastern Conference. Although none of the franchises have been solid leaders, the Bucks have not been able to take advantage of it. Likewise, they have the same number of wins as the leaders, the Chicago Bulls, although with two more losses, so a positive streak could put them as leaders.

In the case of the Trail Blazers, they remain in 10th place in the Western Conference. They are coming off 3 straight losses, but luckily for Portland none of the teams that are close to them have taken advantage of it. However, the New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, and Sacramento Kings are close and the Blazers must win in order to retain their spot.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Live Stream: FuboTV

Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The game that the Portland Trail Blazers will play against Milwaukee Bucks this Saturday, February 5 at 10:00 PM (ET) at the Moda Center, will be the first between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. It will be an interesting match in which the Bucks, who will seek to become leaders in the East, and the Blazers, retain their position in the postseason.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks to be played this Saturday, February 5, at the Moda Center, Portland, Oregon; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ROOT SPORTS, Bally Sports WI.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't given their favorites yet, though they will likely reveal them in the next few hours. In any case, it is most likely that the favoritism will be with the Bucks, a team that fights for the leadership in the East, and not the Blazers that fight for the 10th place in the West.

