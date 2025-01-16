One of the most anticipated storylines for Los Angeles Lakers fans this season was the potential opportunity to see LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, share the court. The buzz surrounding Bronny’s NBA debut sparked a wide range of opinions about his abilities, some of which now seem disconnected from reality.

Although Bronny signed a contract with the Lakers, expectations shifted when discussions arose about him possibly taking on a developmental role in the G League. While he has made efforts to showcase his skills during his limited minutes on the court, concerns are growing among fans about his future in professional basketball.

Bronny displayed flashes of brilliance in the G League while playing for the South Bay Lakers, a move by the Lakers to help him gain experience. However, when matched against the elite talent of the NBA, his performances have yet to reflect the same level of promise.

The road to success for Bronny has been more challenging than anticipated. Despite remaining with the team and regularly appearing on the bench during NBA games, his contributions have been limited. Notably, renowned sports journalist Skip Bayless, who made a bold prediction about Bronny’s potential before the season, now appears to harbor some disappointment in the young player’s progress.

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on November 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Bayless’ prediction about Bronny

Back in July 2024, Bayless shared his optimistic prediction about LeBron‘s son, but his expectations now seem far removed from reality. Speaking on The Skip Bayless Show, he confidently stated, “I think he’ll be more calm, cool, and collected in the eye of next year’s storm than even his father will be. I think he’ll play pretty well alongside his father.”

Bayless continued with a bold projection: “You have a first-time head coach trying to juggle minutes with Bronny and proven veterans who are not going to love it when Bronny gets his 12 minutes, 14 minutes, 16 minutes, and maybe even some nights 20 minutes a game… I think Bronny will be pretty good.”

The reality of Bronny’s NBA debut

Unfortunately, Bayless’ prediction hasn’t aligned with Bronny’s actual debut season in the NBA. So far, James Jr. has logged just 22 minutes across nine games, averaging a mere 2.4 minutes per game. His performance has also been underwhelming, with only four points scored in total—a far cry from the expectations surrounding his potential impact.

Bayless revises his opinion

Bronny’s first season has also been marred by injuries, limiting his opportunities to showcase his abilities. With no clear flashes of his potential yet, Skip Bayless has reconsidered his stance on LeBron’s son.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t help saying this right here, right now. I’ve held out as long as I could, but I’m just not seeing LeBron James Jr. as an NBA player now or maybe ever. I sincerely hope I am so wrong about this,” Bayless admitted, reflecting on Bronny’s struggles after LeBron logged career-high minutes in the NBA.