The New York Knicks could make one of the biggest signings in recent NBA history.

The New York Knicks haven’t won a championship since 1973, but they seem to be a superstar away of threatening the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. Last season, that matchup looked inevitable in the playoffs until the Indiana Pacers shocked the league.

Although the Knicks were extremely competitive with players like Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo and OG Anunoby, they had no depth to overcome the big injuries of Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Now, if the Celtics are the team to beat in the NBA, a massive splash could be on the horizon for New York. The team’s front office is all-in trying to deliver the long awaited title.

New York Knicks could sign Paul George

According to a report from Marc Stein, Paul George will be a main target for the New York Knicks in case the star decides to opt out of his contract with the Clippers. He might not be happy at Los Angeles and could make a huge chance to pursue a championship.

“Another trusted source has advised me to keep the Knicks on the list as a potential trade suitor for George if the All-NBA swingman indeed opts into the final season of his current contract at $48.8 million. That step would position George to push for a trade to another team.”