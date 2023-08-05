Ricky Rubio made his NBA debut with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2011-2012 season, becoming the first Spanish player to play in the league. So far, he has played for four different franchises, reaching the postseason with only two teams.

However, his last two seasons playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers saw him assume the role of a bench player, starting just 10 games in 67 appearances between 2021 and 2023. He did play with the Cavaliers during the 2023 playoffs.

Despite being a talented player, Ricky Rubio suffered multiple development-slowing injuries from the 2012-2013 season onward, most recently in 2021 when he tore his left ACL during a December 28 game against the Pelicans.

What did Ricky Rubio say about his possible retirement?

According to recent statements collected by Chris Fedor, Ricky Rubio issued a public statement stating that he has decided to take a break from professional activities, including not playing for Spain in the 2023 FIBA ​​World Cup, to focus on his personal mental health.

Other media reported that Ricky Rubio had announced his retirement from professional basketball, but so far it has only been considered a temporary retirement for the 32-year-old player.