Rockets’ Kevin Durant defends one of his teammates on social media after criticism over a recent fight

The Houston Rockets have already seen action this preseason in a particularly heated matchup that felt more like an NBA midseason or even playoff game given the intensity on display. The clash against the New Orleans Pelicans turned physical, leading to an on-court altercation that sparked plenty of conversation afterward—especially when Kevin Durant stepped up to defend one of his teammates following criticism online.

Amen Thompson once again found himself involved in a heated fight during an NBA game. The last incident happened against Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat; this time it was against Jose Alvarado and the Pelicans. During the second quarter of the game—which the Rockets eventually won 130–128—Thompson got into a scuffle with Alvarado that nearly escalated when the Rockets forward tried to break free from his opponent’s grip on his jersey.

Thompson was ultimately assessed a Flagrant 1 foul, while Alvarado received a technical. After the game, former NBA player Evan Turner took to social media to subtly criticize Houston’s depth and called out Thompson for what he described as a poor decision, warning that such actions could prove costly for the young player.

“Dear Amen, we know you are willing to fight and aren’t afraid. We want to see your next steps as a player. Your team needs you, y’all not loaded enough #pause to be sitting on the sideline with a 4-game suspension cause you wanted to fight a welterweight,” wrote Turner on X.

Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets.

Durant’s response to the comments about Amen

Kevin Durant, Thompson’s teammate in Houston, saw the comments on social media and decided to speak up. The 37-year-old veteran came to his teammate’s defense, showing once again he’s never afraid to voice his opinion online.

“Oh great, more unsolicited advice,” Durant wrote on X, prompting a fan to respond by accusing him of failing to provide leadership, suggesting another veteran had to step in to mentor Thompson instead.

“Why are you so bitter?” Durant fired back, calling out the fan’s attempt to pin leadership issues on the Rockets superstar. Turner then saw Durant’s reaction and clarified his original post, saying, “Relax lol, the other route ain’t no fighting or nothing. I just said what I said lol, there’s nothing deep behind it.” Durant responded, “I don’t fight brother lol I knew exactly what u meant.”

Thompson’s solid performance overshadowed by the incident

Thompson finished the NBA preseason game with 21 points, five rebounds, and three assists, shooting 62.5% from the field. Durant added 15 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one block, shooting 46.2% in what turned into a tough but productive night for the Rockets’ veteran star and Thompson.

