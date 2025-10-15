Warriors waive multiple Stephen Curry teammates before season opener vs Lakers

The Golden State Warriors are gearing up for their season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, with Stephen Curry leading the charge in a new NBA season. Expectations are sky-high, but there is growing concern among the fan base about the roster, especially as the team recently waived several players.

According to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, the Warriors have released two players just days before their clash with the Lakers. “The Golden State Warriors have waived center Marques Bolden and guard Taevion Kinsey,” Spears reported on his X account.

A significant concern is the size of the roster for the upcoming season, as discussions among fans have erupted over the apparent lack of depth. Now, with the team deciding to waive two players who could have potentially contributed, the nervousness is understandable, given that depth was an issue during last season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although these players were not pivotal to the team, head coach Steve Kerr has opted to focus on the current roster, which includes key figures in the starting lineup such as Al Horford, Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, and, of course, Stephen Curry.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Curry’s thoughts on Al Horford

In the midst of integrating new additions to their roster, one area that seems to require minimal concern from head coach Kerr is the contribution of Al Horford. With his vast experience and adaptable nature, particularly in navigating the evolving landscape of the NBA, Curry expresses confidence in the positive impact Horford is poised to deliver.

Advertisement

see also Stephen Curry finally addresses Jonathan Kuminga drama after Warriors preseason game

“Al is a high-IQ, experienced, championship-caliber player who can seamlessly blend into any lineup,” Curry remarked about his new teammate, emphasizing the value Horford is expected to bring as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

As the Warriors gear up for the season opener against the Lakers, they are pinning their hopes on the integration of newcomers like Horford, along with late-season additions such as Jimmy Butler. If these players develop a strong connection with Curry and the rest of the team, the Warriors could emerge as formidable championship contenders.

SurveyCan the Warriors make a greater impact in the upcoming season with Curry and Horford in great shape? Can the Warriors make a greater impact in the upcoming season with Curry and Horford in great shape? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement