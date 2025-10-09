Rockets star Kevin Durant commends rookie ahead of NBA debut with Utah Jazz

Kevin Durant made his debut in a Houston Rockets jersey during the preseason game against the Utah Jazz. While capturing the limelight in the matchup, Durant chose to spotlight one of the rookies poised to make his NBA debut this season with the Jazz.

Ace Bailey, one of the top prospects, is set to hit the court in the regular season opener for Utah against the Los Angeles Clippers in LA. This preseason, Bailey has been demonstrating his remarkable talent and signaling his potential impact.

After the preseason game against the Jazz, Durant did not hesitate to offer accolades to the young player. “Dynamic player, think he’s going to be a hell of a player. I love the coaching staff that he’s with, I love that he got drafted to Utah. Good development program over there,” Durant told the media.

With a wealth of experience in the league, praise from a player of Durant’s stature could be an auspicious sign for Bailey. Widely discussed during the NBA draft, Bailey was selected as the fifth overall pick in the first round, underscoring his promising future.

Durant’s fiery exchange with Jazz player sparks controversy

Durant’s post-game praise for Jazz’s up-and-comer Bailey made headlines, but an intense moment earlier in the game against Utah drew attention as well. During a crucial free throw, Durant appeared to send a sharp message across the court to an opponent, sparking speculation on social media that he was directing his remarks at Bailey.

“You new here! You knew here, boy! Why yo a** talking? Sit your a** down!” Durant reportedly shouted. The incident raised eyebrows as Durant’s harsh words seemed inconsistent with his later commendation of Bailey, leaving the target of his pointed remarks open to interpretation.

Amen Thompson lauds Durant’s on-court presence

Reflecting on his first game alongside Durant, Amen Thompson shared his admiration for the seasoned veteran’s impact on the game. “It was fun; just having him as a release valve, every time I wanted an assist, I just threw it to him,” Thompson conveyed to the media, emphasizing Durant’s pivotal role.

With this dynamic duo, the Rockets are strategizing intensely for the upcoming season, as expectations mount for an electrifying performance, with Durant setting the pace and leading the charge.

