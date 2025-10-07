Rookie Carter Bryant reveals surreal moment with former Spurs HC Gregg Popovich during preseason

Gregg Popovich, a legendary figure in San Antonio Spurs‘ history, is making significant strides in his new role as President of Spurs Basketball. Rookie Carter Bryant, poised to embark on his inaugural NBA season with the team, recently recounted a profoundly surreal moment he experienced with Popovich.

Displaying his distinctive style, Popovich provided Bryant with an unforgettable encounter. “After practice today, Coach Pop was there, and I ended up sitting with him for about 15, 20, maybe even 25 minutes, asking him question after question. I was just sitting there. It was amazing, it was like a piece of my childhood,“ Bryant shared with San Antonio Spurs-News.

Bryant continued, “I grew up watching him win a lot. To now see him in person, to be in his presence, and to know I can walk up, sit next to him, and he knows who I am, is incredible for me.“

This moment exemplifies the profound impact Popovich continues to have within the Spurs organization. By fostering connections with the league’s emerging talents, he demonstrates a remarkable ability to bring dreams to fruition, as illustrated by Bryant’s experience.

Popovich’s knowledge impacts young Bryant

During a recent training session on Monday, Spurs’ rookie Bryant revealed his enlightening conversation with Popovich. The decorated coach provided Bryant with a wealth of advice, imparting strategic insights on plays and clarifying his expectations for Bryant’s role in the upcoming season.

“I remember I was working out one time and, in the middle of the session, Tim Duncan was with him. Popovich walked onto the court and said, ‘I want you to focus on these things, and if you do this, you’re going to be good.’ Having him as part of my arsenal, in a sense—though I struggle to find the right words—it’s truly a beautiful thing,” Bryant remarked about Popovich.

Bryant expresses gratitude for Popovich’s guidance

The moment with the iconic Spurs coach went beyond mere advice; it was also about Popovich’s openness and willingness to engage with Bryant, a 19-year-old newcomer, and answer his questions thoroughly.

“I expected to be an unknown to him, probably at the very bottom of his priorities. I was prepared not to take it personally at all,” Bryant shared. “But he did call me by my name, both first and last.”

