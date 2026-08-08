Aaron Glenn stays calm despite NY Jets rookie David Bailey suffering ankle injury

The New York Jets selected David Bailey in the NFL Draft, but he suffered an injury. Still, head coach Aaron Glenn is positive nothing gruesome has happened.

The New York Jets have high expectations for the second overall pick David Bailey. However, it seems like the EDGE suffered an ankle injury, but won’t be a big deal apparently, at least for head coach Aaron Glenn.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, David Bailey suffered an ankle injury, but Aaron Glenn was clear and short on his answer regarding the status of the pass-rusher. “He’ll be fine,” said Glenn. This adds to Kenyon Sadiq suffering an injury setback.

Apparently, the injury happened after Bailey went to the ground on a third-down pass rush. Per Cimini, Bailey walked gingerly off the field with a trainer by his side. Still, it seems like there is no real concern for the Jets.

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Bailey is poised to be a star for the NY Jets

David Bailey is heavily poised to be a breakout star for the New York Jets. As the No. 2 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech, the rookie edge rusher enters the league with immense expectations and is already a frontrunner for the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (DROY) award.

David Bailey is unbelievable.



He just forced a fumble on a hand off up the middle. His get off is insanely quick



Elite burst. Every play he’s in the back field in a blink of an eye — 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) August 8, 2026

Last season, Will McDonald was the New York Jets leader in sacks with just eight. Bailey is bound to be a double-digit sacks guy from the start. Besides McDonald, no other player had more than four sacks. Hence, he is a very welcomed addition.

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NY Jets defensive lineup for 2026 NFL season

The New York Jets could get a new-look defense with improved players. Aaron Glenn is a defensive mind after all. He is also on the hot seat, so he either delivers or he is likely to be fired. This is how they are poised to line up: