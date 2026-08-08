Tijuana GK Antonio Rodriguez laments Gilberto Mora and Hirving Lozano’s failed matchup in 2026 Leagues Cup

Ahead of Tijuana's 2026 Leagues Cup clash against San Diego FC, Bolavip asked "Xolos" goalkeeper Jose Antonio Rodriguez about the failed matchup with Hirving "Chucky" Lozano in the 2026 Leagues Cup and the fact that Gilberto Mora won't get to play against the star striker.

What could’ve been is a good way of summarizing the upcoming Leagues Cup clash between Tijuana and San Diego FC. That’s not to say the cross-border rivalry won’t make for must-watch TV, but the fact that Jose Antonio Rodriguez, Gilberto Mora, and the Xolos won’t get to face Hirving “Chucky” Lozano is still a bummer.

Asked by Bolavip what facing Lozano would’ve meant for him—as “Tonio” Rodriguez and “Chucky” have been teammates before—the Xolos’ netminder sent his fellow countryman a special message. Moreover, he spoke about what a pity it was that Mora and Lozano couldn’t have starred in a Mexican present-vs.-future showdown.

“With [Lozano], I had the opportunity to play alongside him with the national team, so I know him well. He is a tremendous player, with great talent and quality. Of course, for the fans, it would have been a dream to see,” Rodriguez said in response to Bolavip during a press conference on Saturday.

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“(…) a player who gave so many people hope, go up against this new star who is emerging in [Mora]. It would have been a match between the past and the present, or the present and the future. But, well, it didn’t happen that way.”

Jose Antonio Rodriguez of Tijuana.

Rodriguez speaks on Lozano’s fresh start

Though watching from the other side of the border, Rodriguez shared San Diego FC’s Mikey Varas and Alejandro Alvarado’s happiness about Lozano getting to play “somewhere he can be himself.” The 34-year-old goalkeeper sent his former teammate a sincere message of joy.

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“At the end of the day, I’m happy that ‘Chucky’ has an opportunity to play and that a place has been found for him. Because at the end of the day, the most important thing for soccer players is to be on the field,” Rodriguez stated.

“I’m happy that his situation has been resolved, and I wish him the greatest success because I know he will do very well. It would have been nice to have that matchup. The fans would have loved it, but it didn’t happen.”

Rodriguez dreams of national team call-up

During the press conference, Rodriguez was asked whether he still aimed to be called up to Mexico’s national team, even at 34, and the veteran netminder made his stance clear. As long as he is playing professional soccer, representing his home country will always be the goal. Certainly, it’s something for national team head coach Rafa Marquez to keep an eye on.