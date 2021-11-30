Sacramento Kings play against Los Angeles Lakers for a Western Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers are ready to play in a Western Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Golden 1 Center on November 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM (ET). Ready to win again. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Sacramento Kings are struggling to win games this season, the most recent game for them was a 101-128 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Kings' record is negative with 8-13 overall in the 11th spot of the conference.

The Los Angeles Lakers also do not have a good record at 11-11 overall but the last game was a victory for them against the Detroit Pistons 110-106. But the Lakers have a negative record in the last 10 games with 4 wins and 6 losses.

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California.

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

A couple of days ago the Kings beat the Lakers 141-137 at home on November 26, that game ended in 3 OTs. The home team, the Kings, played at a high level against the Lakers from the first half which ended 43-43. The second half was slightly dominated by the Lakers but the Kings found a way to tie the game. The Lakers had 19 turnovers, but the Kings won the game in overtime thanks to a combination of offensive and defensive rebounds. Sacramento Kings are scoring an average of 110.2 points per game, the defense allow 113.1 points per game.

The Los Angeles Lakers remain in crisis despite LeBron James returning after nearly three weeks out with an injury. The Lakers do not have consistency to win games, the record for the last 10 games is negative at 4-6, including a losing streak of three consecutive games. From November 4 until today the team has played unstable without being able to resume the path of big victories. The Los Angeles Lakers are scoring an average of 111.3 points per game as the fifth-best offense of the season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This game of the Western Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV, and other options available to watch the game in the US are Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsNet App, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions And Odds

Sacramento Kings are underdogs at home with +3.5 ATS in FanDuel, they already know how to win against visitors and at home things are easier. Los Angeles Lakers are favorites with -3.5 points to cover. The totals are fixed at 227.5 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Los Angeles Lakers -3.5.



FanDuel Sacramento Kings +3.5 Totals 227.5 Los Angeles Lakers -3.5

* Odds via FanDuel.