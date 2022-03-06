San Antonio Spurs will face Los Angeles Lakers at the AT&T Center this Monday, March 7. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other at the AT&T Center this Monday, March 7 at 8:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Los Angeles Lakers were able to leave behind a negative streak that threatened to leave them even out of the Play-in positions. LeBron James' performance scoring 56 points was too much for the Golden State Warriors, who thus accumulated their fourth consecutive loss. Now the Lakers will go for more victories so as not to continue losing positions.

In the case of the San Antonio Spurs, they are still fighting to be in the Play-in. The poor performances of the Lakers allowed the Spurs, Pelicans, Blazers and Kings to fight not only for 10th but also for 9th place. Of course, to aspire to those positions they will have to start winning, since they are on a 4-game losing streak.

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Monday, March 7, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

Live Stream: FuboTV

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game that the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers will play this Monday, March 7 at 8:30 PM (ET) at the AT&T Center will be the fourth between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were two victories for Lakers on October 26 and November 14 by 125-121 and 114-106, respectively; and one for Spurs on December 24 by 138-110.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers to be played this Monday, March 7, at the AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports SW-SA, Spectrum SportsNet.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. The poor performances of both teams in recent games make it difficult to determine a favorite. Those who are chosen as favorites will surely be so by very little difference.

