Bronny James reveals his true feelings as father LeBron James embarks on 23rd NBA season

Bronny James didn’t make a strong impression in his inaugural NBA season. His debut left much to be desired, as his performance didn’t meet the expectations typically set for a rookie in the league, especially given his status as the son of LeBron James.

During the Los Angeles Lakers Media Day on Monday, Bronny was interviewed and asked about his sentiments heading into the upcoming season. His father, LeBron, will be embarking on his 23rd season, a record-setting milestone that continues to add to his illustrious career.

“I’m just as surprised as everyone else. I don’t know how he’s doing it. I’ve been here from literally the start. He’s literally my dad,” Bronny commented to the media, reflecting on what could be LeBron’s final season in the NBA as he approaches his 41st birthday.

With those words from Bronny, the Lakers fan base eagerly anticipates outstanding performances from both James players. One is at the dawn of his career, with an abundance of talent yet to display, while the other continues to set historic records and build upon an already legendary legacy.

Bronny discusses offseason preparations for the upcoming NBA Season

As the son of NBA legend LeBron James, Bronny, is eager to demonstrate his abilities in his sophomore year with the Los Angeles Lakers. After facing a barrage of criticism in his rookie season, Bronny is determined to showcase the talent that convinced the Lakers to invest in him as a rising star in the NBA.

“I’ve been putting in the work this summer just like any other NBA player, engaging with mentors who help me grow, and committing myself daily to learning and capitalizing on the opportunities presented to me. It’s all about continuing to grind,” Bronny shared with the media.

Austin Reaves reveals how is Bronny playing golf

Austin Reaves is another player expected to elevate his game this season for the Lakers. Following his impressive performance last season, the franchise has high hopes for his continued development. During Media Day, Reaves offered insights into his recent off-court experience with Bronny on the golf course.

“I played with Bronny probably a week ago. I sent a picture to Bron of me and Bronny out there, joking that I was putting all my money on Bronny. He’s got a smooth swing [laughs],” Reaves shared with the media.

