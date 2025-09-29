Someone very close to Stephen Curry reveals he is in the best shape of his NBA career

One of the most intriguing teams to watch is the Golden State Warriors, thanks to the players they have added in recent hours and the ones still expected. But the spotlight remains on Stephen Curry, who is hungrier than ever and eager for another shot at winning another NBA championship ring.

At 37 years old, Stephen Curry should be slowing down. That’s what logic and Father Time usually dictate. But if you ask his longtime trainer, Brandon Payne, the Golden State Warriors superstar is actually quicker and more explosive than he’s ever been. In an interview with Responsible Gaming’s Mark Medina:

“His first-step quickness and explosiveness is the fastest that it’s ever been, if not faster. But as players age, the one thing they can do is continue to work on processing information fast and make faster decisions to offset any gap that is created with losing a step.”

“That hasn’t happened with him yet. So when you combine the fact that physically he’s still at a peak and now he’s making decisions faster, we have a very quick player out there.”

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

The numbers Curry maintains

Curry is entering his 17th NBA season, but the two-time MVP shows no signs of slowing down. Last year, he averaged 24.5 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds, shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from three-point range. He played more than 70 games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2017, proving once again that he has regained his durability after years of injuries.

However, last season he couldn’t finish the NBA postseason on a high note. Curry strained his hamstring in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, forcing him to miss the next four games. Without him, the Warriors lost the series, highlighting just how vital his presence remains.

How Curry prepared

Payne also revealed that Curry bulked up significantly this offseason. Working with performance coach Carl Bergstrom, Curry added muscle to absorb more contact, especially when running off endless screens—a key advantage for a player who constantly faces intense defensive pressure.

The Warriors went 22-5 when Curry and Butler shared the floor last season. If Curry’s explosiveness is truly at its peak, Golden State may still have one more deep playoff run left in them.

