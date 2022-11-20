Kevin Durant is balling his head off this season. But as it usually happens with the Brooklyn Nets, his heroic efforts just haven't been enough. The team has struggled more often than not, and it seems like he'll waste another year of his career.

However, KD claims he's fine with it. He's ok with how his career has turned out, and doesn't believe he needs to do anything to salvage his legacy, at least not in the public's eye. If people don't value him, then so be it.

Nonetheless, that doesn't make sense with his previous statements, as he used to complain about not getting as much credit as Stephen Curry during his days with the Warriors. That's why Shannon Sharpe pointed out this contradiction and called him out again.

NBA News: Shannon Sharpe Rips Kevin Durant After Interview

"KD's a walking contradiction," Sharpe said on Undisputed. "On one hand, he wants the appreciation, and the love and adulation that comes along with him being a historically great player, but he doesn't take none of the criticism that comes along with it."

"That's what happens, when you win, in Golden State, who got the credit? He did. People said, 'he saved Stephen Curry's legacy, he ruined LeBron's legacy.' He got the credit. When you lose, you're gonna get the blame. But Kevin Durant has been one player that's escaped criticism of other great players [couldn't] when things didn't go right," Sharpe added. "He's never got the blowback that LeBron's had, he's never got the blowback that some of these other historically great players have gotten, the Kobes. James Harden gets ripped when he doesn't win. KD just gets ride along."

At the end of the day, Kevin Durant is and will forever be one of the greatest players in basketball history, so it's not like he needs to prove anything else at this point. However, some people will simply never like him as a person, and that's also fine.