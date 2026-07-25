Rob Parker and Danny Green say a 76ers title won’t make LeBron James the GOAT

Rob Parker is one of many analysts and reporters critical of LeBron James joining the Philadelphia 76ers, recently claiming the star is simply chasing another ring. Meanwhile, Danny Green also pulled no punches, calling out what he believes would be an ‘invalid’ championship for James.

“LeBron is a ring chaser, he’s the ultimate ring chaser. It’s just pathetic,” Parker said on The Odd Couple show. The former Lakers star hasn’t won a title since 2020, a dry spell extending nearly six years for a player considered capable of adapting to any roster.

Parker’s critique might hold weight given LeBron’s history of changing teams, even if he hasn’t moved around as much as other players who struggled to win championships. Still, given his stature, James is always going to face a harsher spotlight.

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Danny Green weighs in

Adding to the criticism is Danny Green, who recently stated on NBA Courtside that a championship in Philadelphia wouldn’t elevate James to GOAT status. Green challenged the idea that James automatically turns any roster into a title favorite just by showing up.

Danny Green says if Lebron wins a championship with the 76ers as the 3rd Option or 4th Option it will NOT make him The GOAT 😭😭😭



(h/t @NBA__Courtside) pic.twitter.com/msSybpd6qD — TheTruth (@TheTruth8240) July 24, 2026

Green argued that if James wins a title with Philadelphia as a third or fourth option, it shouldn’t count toward his historic GOAT debate with Michael Jordan. Even if he remains a prominent figure on the 76ers’ roster, taking a back seat behind other stars detracts from his overall legacy.

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LeBron would still start and play heavy minutes, but he’d take a back seat on offense behind main stars like Embiid and Maxey. Instead of being the team’s primary scorer and decision-maker, he’d take fewer shots and focus on playmaking or spot-up shooting, meaning he wouldn’t be the main driver carrying the team to a ring.

How can LeBron be the primary option?

To remain a primary option, LeBron would need to stay on a team built specifically around him rather than joining a roster with established, prime superstars like Embiid. He’d have to keep commanding high ball-usage as the main floor general, taking control of late-game possessions to out-produce his teammates when games are on the line.