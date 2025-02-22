Shaquille O’Neal makes a bold statement, revealing the three players he believes could compete in his era

The NBA’s earlier eras are often remembered for their physicality, aggressive play, and an overall tougher style of basketball. Among the most dominant figures of that time was Shaquille O’Neal, a player whose size, strength, and skill made him nearly unstoppable. Now, Shaq has weighed in on a topic that always sparks debate: which modern players could have thrived in his era?

During a recent episode of The Big Podcast, O’Neal named three players he believes could have excelled in the more physical NBA of the past—LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Anthony Edwards.

While James and Durant played in the league during the latter part of Shaq’s career, Edwards stood out as the only young star on his list. “I think all the time—Ant Edwards, big and strong,” Shaq said. “LeBron, of course—well, he did play in our era. KD also played in our era. That’s about it.”

By highlighting Edwards, O’Neal made it clear that he sees the Minnesota Timberwolves star as a throwback to the gritty, hard-nosed basketball of previous generations.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket against Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center on April 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Why Anthony Edwards stands out

While LeBron and Durant’s greatness is undeniable, both entered the league as the NBA was transitioning to a more finesse-oriented game. Edwards, however, possesses a rare combination of size, athleticism, and mentality that mirrors the toughness of the ’80s and ’90s.

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 225 pounds, Edwards has the physicality to absorb contact and finish through defenders. His explosiveness allows him to attack the rim with force, a trait that made legends like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Dwyane Wade nearly unstoppable in their primes. But what truly sets Edwards apart is his mindset—he embraces physical play, thrives on competition, and isn’t afraid to challenge the league’s elite.

Would Edwards have dominated in the ’90s?

The NBA of the past wasn’t just more physical—it was mentally demanding. Players had to endure hand-checking, hard fouls, and a level of defensive intensity that is largely absent in today’s game. Would Edwards have been able to handle that environment?

Given his relentless work ethic and fearless approach, there’s a strong case that he could. Edwards doesn’t shy away from contact, he welcomes it. His ability to play through physicality, combined with his athletic gifts and growing skill set, suggests he would have been just as electrifying in the ’90s as he is today.

Shaq’s stamp of approval

For Shaquille O’Neal to place Edwards in the same conversation as LeBron and Durant speaks volumes. It’s not just about talent—it’s about an attitude that is becoming increasingly rare in the modern NBA.

While Edwards is still developing his game, the foundation is there. If he continues on his current trajectory, he won’t just be a star of this generation—he could be one of the few players who bridges the gap between the league’s tough, physical past and its high-scoring, perimeter-focused present.