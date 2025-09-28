The reason the Warriors can’t officially sign Al Horford yet

The Golden State Warriors have spent the entire offseason navigating the Jonathan Kuminga situation, which has been a major factor preventing the NBA franchise from making any moves. Despite that, Al Horford is now the closest to officially signing.

On Sunday afternoon, it was reported by Brett Siegel and Shams Charania that Horford is set to sign a multi-year contract with the Warriors, though the deal has not yet been finalized. The five-time All-Star leaves Boston after spending seven of the last nine years with the Celtics, including helping them capture the 2024 NBA championship.

The main—and only—reason holding up the signing is Kuminga. According to Siegel, the Warriors are still negotiating with Kuminga on a potential multi-year deal or his qualifying offer, which means Horford’s contract won’t be official until a decision is made.

Golden State is not only focused on Horford. The franchise has other players in mind, including Seth Curry, but the expectation is that this saga will conclude soon. Horford represents a significant addition, providing a starting center with years of experience.

Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors.

What Horford brings to the Warriors

The Warriors had long targeted Horford as their top free-agent option, but the signing was delayed while Golden State sorted through Kuminga’s restricted free agency status.

Last season, Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 42.3% from the field and 36.3% from three. He also remained one of the league’s best isolation defenders, holding opponents to a 46% effective field-goal percentage, seventh-best in the NBA.

Horford provides Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler with a pick-and-pop big man who can defend multiple positions and stretch the floor. He will be a welcome complement for Draymond Green, their defensive anchor, while Melton, if healthy, adds much-needed backcourt depth behind Curry and Brandin Podziemski.

The perfect fit for the Warriors system

The Warriors are known for their three-point-heavy style, but they had lost some of their interior presence. Horford is an ideal fit for their system. He also joins an exclusive historical club, becoming one of only four players in NBA history with at least 900 made threes and 1,300 blocks.

