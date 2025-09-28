After helping Stephen Curry with Al Horford, Warriors reportedly secure a contract extension

The Golden State Warriors are doing everything they can to secure the championship that Stephen Curry is chasing. Their focus is on immediate success rather than a long-term project, as shown by the recent report that Al Horford will sign with the Warriors. Now, they are just steps away from another key addition ahead of the next NBA season.

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the Warriors have agreed to terms with free-agent guard De’Anthony Melton. His contract can be officially signed once Jonathan Kuminga finalizes his deal—a scenario similar to Horford’s—which is expected by Wednesday at the latest. This move would bring Melton back to Golden State after he appeared in six games last year and was traded in the Dennis Schroder deal.

Even though he played just six games with the Warriors last season, Melton showed flashes of promise that should excite fans, especially coming off an ACL injury. In his final two games with Golden State, both as a starter, he averaged 16.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 50% from three-point range.

The rumors intensified when Melton posted an Instagram story wearing a Warriors uniform with the caption “WE NOT DONE,” though it was deleted minutes later. It appears nearly certain that he will be part of the roster next season.

De’Anthony Melton #8 of the Golden State Warriors.

Melton’s numbers before the injury

Before going down, the versatile guard averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game, contributing strong perimeter defense and secondary playmaking for Golden State.

Despite interest from other teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Melton chose to stay with the Warriors as he continues his rehab and prepares for the 2025–26 NBA season.

What Melton will bring

How the Warriors plan to use Melton remains to be seen, especially given the success Brandin Podziemski had at the end of last season when inserted into the starting lineup. Regardless, Golden State needed depth in the backcourt, and Melton provides exactly that—while adding pressure on Podziemski to compete for a spot in coach Steve Kerr’s rotation.

More additions on the horizon for the Warriors?

Reporting across multiple outlets links the Warriors to potential returns for Gary Payton II, as well as adding Seth Curry to join his brother. If both moves materialize, Golden State’s backcourt rotation would be strong, with Stephen Curry as the clear starter and options including Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Melton, Payton II, and Moses Moody competing to start alongside him.

