Apart from Al Horford, two players waiting for Jonathan Kuminga’s decision to sign contracts with Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have spent the entire offseason without making significant moves with the next NBA season just days away. However, Sunday marked the busiest day, as the team finally started securing the players they wanted, despite still waiting on the Jonathan Kuminga situation. Al Horford is reportedly close to signing, with two more players also pending.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, “Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II have officially agreed to sign their contracts with the Warriors once the Jonathan Kuminga holdout ends. Now, all eyes are on whether Kuminga accepts one of Golden State’s offers or takes his qualifying offer.” Siegel added, “Whether or not the Warriors will have enough money for Seth Curry comes down to Kuminga’s decision and his cap hit.”

Horford, Melton, Payton, and Will Richardson will receive standard contracts. Including Kuminga, that brings Golden State to 14 players on their roster, putting the Warriors in position to compete for the title next season.

Something else worth noting is that the Warriors need to carefully evaluate their options if they truly want to pursue Seth Curry. Bringing the Curry brothers together in Golden State could create both a marketing boost and an on-court dynamic that might help the team contend for another championship.

Warriors land Al Horford

The Warriors have reportedly agreed to terms with Al Horford, according to Shams Charania and Brett Siegel. Horford is expected to sign a multi-year deal with the Warriors, although the contract has not yet been finalized. The five-time All-Star leaves Boston after spending seven of the last nine years with the Celtics, where he helped them capture the 2024 NBA championship.

This move addresses one of the Warriors’ biggest needs: the center position. With Kevon Looney’s departure, Horford provides the size, versatility, and defensive presence that Golden State lacked. He also fits seamlessly into the Warriors’ system as a stretch big who can defend multiple positions and space the floor.

Last season, Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 42.3% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc. He remained one of the NBA’s premier isolation defenders, holding opponents to a 46% effective field-goal percentage, which ranked seventh-best in the league.

The Warriors’ roster

With De’Anthony Melton adding depth and competition at point guard alongside Brandin Podziemski and Stephen Curry, plus the return of Gary Payton II—who knows the Warriors’ system inside out—the roster looks more balanced. And of course, the potential addition of Seth Curry would bring a unique storyline, pairing him with his brother, Golden State’s franchise cornerstone.

The Warriors’ roster entering the 2025–26 season (with some players still on the RFA market):