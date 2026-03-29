Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama defends the NBA amid criticism over lack of defense in games

The San Antonio Spurs, alongside Victor Wembanyama, have been one of the best teams of the moment, and while Wembanyama revealed that other teammates are also capable of shining, they remain a team that is simply enjoyable to watch, especially because of the passion Wembanyama brings, as he showed at the NBA All-Star. However, he also addressed one of the most criticized topics of this generation, the perceived lack of defensive commitment.

Following the Spurs’ victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wembanyama was asked postgame what people do not understand about playing defense in the NBA. “Before I got here, it was a lot of talk, nobody defends anymore, or there’s no defense in the NBA,” Wembanyama said, via the Spurs.

“I heard that a lot before coming here, but it’s just not true. Players are just that good. I was surprised by the dedication of the whole staff when I got here, people actually do guard in the NBA and do lots of scouting.”

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It has been one of the biggest criticisms of today’s NBA that no one plays defense. It has not only come from older media voices or players from the 1980s and 1990s, but also from broader discussions around how the game has evolved, especially with less physical contact and more emphasis on positioning and strategy rather than constant physical play.

Victor Wembanyama of San Antonio Spurs.

What makes it seem like there is less defense

While that perception may seem fair, defensive players are covering much more ground today due to spacing. With nearly every player capable of shooting from the perimeter, teams are forced to expend significantly more energy on defense, making it inaccurate to suggest a general lack of effort.

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When combining spacing with the defensive three second rule and the ban on hand checking, playing defense becomes far more difficult. The rules clearly favor offenses in today’s NBA, but that does not mean defense has disappeared, rather, it has evolved under different conditions.

Wembanyama’s numbers

Wembanyama has been averaging 24.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.1 blocks per game for the Spurs in 2025 26. The two time All Star would likely be recording even more blocks if opponents were not so hesitant to attack the basket when he is nearby.

Against the Bucks, Wembanyama recorded 23 points, 7-21 from the field, 15 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block, helping the Spurs improve to 56 18.