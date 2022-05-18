Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors want to prove that they haven't gone anywhere. They have the same hunger they've had since Steve Kerr took over eight years ago.

It's been a while since the Golden State Warriors reached the Western Conference Finals. Still, somehow, people seem to forget that they're 5-0 at this stage since Steve Kerr replaced Mark Jackson back in 2014.

Fans and even analysts counted them out as soon as Klay Thompson got hurt in 2019. They claimed their title window had closed already and that they were never going to be back at the ultimate stage.

Now, they're four wins away from their sixth NBA Finals and fourth championship in eight seasons. Still, Steph Curry and his teammates feel like they haven't accomplished anything in their careers.

NBA News: Steph Curry Reveals The Warrriors' Mindset Ahead Of The WCF

“We don’t have anything right now,” Curry said, per Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. “We don’t have anything. That’s the mindset of us being greedy in what we’re trying to go after. There’s more so just I guess the acknowledgment of how funny it is when I look at some of those guys and you’re reminded how young they actually are. Jayson Tatum’s 24, Luka’s 23, Ja (Morant)’s 22."

“But outside of that, we’re hungry enough knowing that we haven’t been on the radar the last two years in terms of being realistic championship contenders," Steph added. "And now we’re knocking on the doorstep of getting back to the Finals. So maybe that’s just me in terms of not trying to claim the ‘old guy’ tag. But we’re as hungry as they are to get it done.”

That's the mindset of a champion. That's how a team that's been at this stage way too often thinks. And that's what makes them so dangerous. They heard all the noise about how they weren't a contender after two years without making the playoffs, and they're ready to make everybody pay.