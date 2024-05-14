The Phoenix Suns are in a tough spot right now, and as much as they would hate to do it, perhaps the best way to solve their issues is by parting ways with their best player.

Kevin Durant isn’t happy in Phoenix, says Stephen A. Smith.

He doesn’t talk to his teammates.

Durant spent more than a month without talking to his coach.

Is Kevin Durant Unhappy In Phoenix?

Once again, Kevin Durant was a centerpiece in one of the most disappointing — if not the most disappointing — teams in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns went home in the first round, and they couldn’t even win a single playoff game.

The roster is flawed and poorly constructed. They need an athletic big man and a true floor general, and they don’t have the assets or financial flexibility to get either in the offseason.

To make things even worse, it seems like their best player isn’t happy there, either. Recently, ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith revealed that Durant doesn’t even talk to his teammates.

Stephen A. Smith: ‘Kevin Durant Is A Problem In Phoenix’

“It is a problem,” Smith said. “We don’t see it ’cause the stats are there. Him and (Devin) Booker average 27 points a game and what have you, but they say Kevin Durant is never happy. They say he went more than a month without even talking to the head coach (Frank Vogel). They say he doesn’t look happy there. All he wants to do is play when the game starts and tip-off time arrives, but when it comes to ingratiating yourself with your teammates and getting along with everybody and stuff like that, he just lives in his own world.”

Kevin Durant

The Suns Could Get Tired Of Him

The controversial pundit added that Durant hasn’t purposely done anything to hurt the locker room. Nonetheless, his lack of vocal leadership and reluctance to mesh with his teammates has worn thin in the desert:

“And you get tired of it because when you don’t want to talk and you don’t want to answer questions, you don’t want to lead in a very visible way, that forces other people to have to step up and take on a level of culpability that they don’t want to stomach,” Smith added.

At the end of the day, that’s just his personality, and he shouldn’t be held accountable for that. If anything, the Suns knew what they were getting into, and they gladly agreed to do it.