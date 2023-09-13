Back when Stephen Curry was just trying to make it to the NBA, not many people had faith in him. Even after taking him, the Golden State Warriors tried to trade him and keep Monta Ellis.

The Milwaukee Bucks killed the trade because they were worried about Curry’s ankles, as he often struggled with those ailments when he first got to the league. Fast forward to today, and that’s no longer an issue.

Now, years later, we may have finally found the reason behind his constant struggles, as he recently admitted that he wore sneakers one-and-a-half size bigger just to try and be like his father.

Curry Wore Bigger Sneakers

“Pops played in the league, he wore a size 14,” Curry said. “I had a bigger foot as a kid growing up, but definitely nowhere (near) 14, but I convinced myself that I was a 14 so I can rock all his shoes.”

“Then just got used to the feel of it being too big,” he added. “And then eventually I tricked myself into thinking that… All the way to my rookie year in the league I said I wore 14.”

“I was at 12 and a half the whole time in real from high school on,” Curry continued. “But yeah I was rocking 14s in Charlotte Christian, all the way to Davidson, all the way through my rookie year in the league, and then kind of came back where I’m at now.”

There’s no wonder why he was tweaking his ankles left and right early in his career. He cost himself a lot of money in those days, and he could’ve messed up his career for good.