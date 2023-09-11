The Golden State Warriors found a true gem when they got Stephen Curry. He changed the course of franchise history, and some might even say that he changed the NBA forever.

But Curry has never been like most NBA superstars. He’s an easy-going, down-to-earth kind of guy who hasn’t left the fame of his generational wealth change him one bit.

That’s one of the main reasons why he’s so respected, even by his teammates and colleagues. Recently, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga went as far as to call him a perfect human being.

Jonathan Kuminga Praises Stephen Curry

“Steph Curry is like this one human being who’s perfect. He literally (is) like perfect,” Kuminga said on 947 Joburg. “It’s nothing you can say about Steph. He comes to the gym, meets the parents first. The same way he acts at home (is) the same way he acts on the floor, the same way he acts at practice.”

“He don’t get into any problems,” Kuminga added. “He speaks to everybody. He’s going to start a conversation, even if you don’t want to. He’s going to come find you and talk to you. So that’s a lot of things that people don’t see behind the scenes because all they see is him hitting threes and stuff like that. He’s the best human being I’ve ever really been around.”

Curry’s impact within the Warriors organization goes way beyond the stat sheet, and this shows it. Love him or hate him as a player; there’s no way you can disrespect him as a person.