Stephen Curry’s teammate reveals Warriors’ feelings on Jonathan Kuminga’s contract situation

The uncertainty surrounding Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors, which began during free agency, continues with no resolution in sight. Amid this backdrop, Brandin Podziemski shared insight into how Stephen Curry and the rest of the team view the young forward.

The Warriors and Kuminga have yet to agree on a contract extension, which has complicated the franchise’s potential negotiations with other free agents such as Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II. Despite the unresolved situation, Podziemski emphasized that the team’s view of Kuminga remains unchanged.

“No matter how [Kuminga]’s situation is resolved, it doesn’t change how we view JK as a person, as a player. Obviously, we all want him to be in Golden State. It doesn’t change anything,” Podziemski told 95.7 The Game’s Willard and Dibs, highlighting the team’s respect for the 22-year-old forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Warriors are unwilling to exceed their current two-year, $45 million offer for Kuminga and are no longer pursuing a potential sign-and-trade, despite firm offers from the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.

Stephen Curry reacts towards Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski during NBA Playoffs. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Kuminga reportedly remains open to returning to Golden State but is seeking more control and flexibility in his next contract. From the Warriors’ perspective, however, the organization has remained firm on the deal they presented to the 22-year-old and his camp.

Advertisement

see also NBA rumors: Warriors reportedly want Al Horford to help boost Jonathan Kuminga

Podziemski on media coverage

The situation between Kuminga and Golden State has been widely covered by the media since it began, with varying portrayals. Podziemski noted that the team understands the media’s role but focuses on their own perspective.

Advertisement

“The media is going to portray it one way to try and make people think differently of it. But it doesn’t change my perspective. I know all I can control is being the best version of Brandin Podziemski that I can be going into my third year, and everything else is going to fall how it may,” Podziemski added.