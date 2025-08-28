NBA Rumors: Warriors are expected to sign four players once the Jonathan Kuminga situation is resolved

Golden State Warriors remain locked in the ongoing Jonathan Kuminga saga, and it seems like they are willing to stretch the process as long as possible with the new NBA season quickly approaching. By the time a resolution is reached, the franchise already has plans for what comes next.

According to Jake Fischer, the Warriors are expected to pursue four signings once the Kuminga situation is resolved. “The Warriors are expected to sign Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and second-round draft pick Will Richard. These signings are anticipated to come following resolution on the Jonathan Kuminga front,” Fischer reported.

If those moves take place, it would be a major relief for the Bay Area squad. They would keep Kuminga, who remains a promising young forward capable of making an impact whenever he is on the floor, while also addressing one of their biggest weaknesses by adding veteran center Al Horford.

The front office would also secure De’Anthony Melton, a guard who could provide much-needed cover for Stephen Curry while pushing Brandin Podziemski with valuable competition. On top of that, Warriors would be bringing back Gary Payton II, a player who remains one of the most popular figures among their fans.

How is the Kuminga situation developing?

So far, no agreement has been reached between the two sides. Kuminga has continued to push for his terms, while the Warriors have refused to budge. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Golden State is “discouraging” sign-and-trade proposals because none of the offers have met their standards.

Fischer added that Kuminga’s “only recourse at this stage might be accepting his one-year, $8 million qualifying offer, which expires Oct. 1.” He also reported that Kuminga has rejected a two-year, $45 million deal from the Warriors out of concern that they could trade him before the February deadline.

The stakes are high. If Kuminga accepts the qualifying offer, he would become an unrestricted free agent next summer, leaving Golden State at risk of losing him for nothing. For now, the expectation is that Kuminga may eventually take the two-year deal, unless the standoff continues deep into the fall.

Roster construction remains a sticking point. Fischer noted that Golden State is hesitant to part with Buddy Hield or Moses Moody in any sign-and-trade scenario, particularly given the financial implications. The front office’s clear goal is to maximize the roster around Curry by surrounding him with dependable perimeter shooting.

