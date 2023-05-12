When the Phoenix Suns pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Kevin Durant, they made it clear they wanted to win their first NBA championship right away. Unfortunately, they’ll have to keep on waiting.

KD and company were unable to get past Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, who won the series 4-2 to punch a ticket to the Western Conference Finals. Now, there are many question marks around the organization.

Team owner Mat Ishbia has already let everyone know they will not rest until the Suns win a championship, so changes could be made in the offseason. Will Monty Williams be part of those changes? Here’s what the coach said about the possibility of losing his job.

Monty Williams admits he could lose his his job at Suns

“You know what, it’s something that I could sit here and give you a normal, NBA speech, like, ‘I don’t worry about my job and all that stuff.’ It’s not something I worry about, but it is a part of the economy. When you look at really good coaches who have lost their jobs shortly after winning a championship, that’s something that is just different about our business”, Williams said, via ClutchPoints.

“But I’ve always felt like, I have to do my job, not worry about it. But you do scan the landscape and see what’s going on, and you know that it could be a part of anybody’s tenure.

“So from my perspective, you do the best you can and if things don’t turn out the way you want them to, you can sleep and rest because you did the best you could. And that’s all you can do. But I’m not closed-minded to what I’ve seen around the league. A lot of these guys that have lost their jobs are good friends of mine. I know the types of coaches they are and the types of people they are. So it’s just a part of our NBA economy.”

Williams has done a great job in Phoenix so far, even if it hasn’t been materialized with a trophy yet. It’s still too soon to tell, but it doesn’t look like his job is at risk. Instead, the Suns are expected to make roster moves in the next few months.