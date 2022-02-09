Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks face each other Thursday at Footprint Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Phoenix Suns will meet with Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 147th regular-season game. Expectedly, the Phoenix Suns are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 75 direct duels to this day, while the Milwaukee Bucks have celebrated a triumph in 71 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on April 19, 2021, and it ended in a 128-127 win for the Suns away in Milwaukee in the previous 2020-21 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

Phoenix Suns have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won four times, losing only once (WLWWW). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Milwaukee Bucks have an equal record of four triumphs in their last five games (LWWWW).

The Bucks currently sit in second place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.625. While the Suns are placed on top of the Western Conference table, with a win percentage of 0.815. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 23, 1968, and it ended in a 115-112 win for the Bucks.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, to be played on Thursday, at the Footprint Center Center, will be broadcast on TNT in the United States.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup. However, judging by the Suns' position on their table, we can expect them to win at home.

