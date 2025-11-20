Are Joel Embiid, Paul George and Giannis Antetokounmpo playing today, Nov. 20, for 76ers vs Bucks?

Both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks have opened the NBA season on an uneven note, falling short of the expectations surrounding them. Both teams need a morale boost to climb the standings and string together wins, but to do that, they need their stars healthy. That leads to the main question heading into tonight’s matchup: will Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Giannis Antetokounmpo play?

On the 76ers’ side, Joel Embiid has been listed as doubtful after missing four games due to right knee injury management. There is also a real possibility that Philadelphia decide to rest Embiid again, given his recent stretch of injuries, and the organization is unlikely to risk pushing him back too soon.

Paul George, meanwhile, has been listed as questionable. He previously sat out with left knee injury recovery—essentially load management—and made his season debut against the LA Clippers on November 17. The 76ers are maintaining a cautious approach as he ramps back up.

As for the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a low-grade left groin strain and is expected to miss one to two weeks. It is a tough blow for Milwaukee, especially considering they have relied heavily on Giannis as a one-man engine carrying the group.

How do the teams arrive?

The Bucks head into this matchup on the back of two consecutive losses. In their most recent outing, they fell 118–106 to the Cleveland Cavaliers, a defeat that dropped their record to 8–7.

Giannis Antetokounmpo exited late in the second quarter with a groin injury, finishing with 14 points, five rebounds, four assists, and four turnovers in just 13 minutes.

The Philadelphia 76ers, on the other hand, are coming off a 121–112 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Tyrese Maxey led the team with 24 points, while V.J. Edgecombe added 21. But a balanced Raptors attack kept Philadelphia in check, dropping the Sixers to an 8–6 record. Both teams enter tonight’s game looking to bounce back and reverse their recent form.