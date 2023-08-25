You have to be a strong competitor if you want to make it in the NBA, and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is, by all means, a very competitive person.

He’s been used to being in the spotlight since his days in high school, and he’s lived up to the expectations that come with being the first-overall pick in the NBA Draft.

That’s why he wants what he’s due, and he wasn’t ready to come off the bench for Team USA. However, contrary to what some outlets reported, he has no beef with Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Anthony Edwards Is Cool With Steve Kerr

“I mean, of course I wasn’t cool with it,” the Georgia product told The Athletic. “If that’s what it takes, I mean, I am willing to do it, but nah, I’m never cool with that.”

“[Coach Steve Kerr] said Dwyane Wade came off the bench when Kobe played. I was like, all right, we don’t have a Kobe, but all right. But it was cool,” Edwards continued.

Edwards does a lot of talking and has a lot of confidence in his game, but at least he’s always been able to back it up on the court, so props to him for taking what he thinks should be his.